"Russia will host the meeting", he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

"We have received an official invitation. I have to return to Baku and find out exactly about our respond, since there has been a change in the date of the meeting. It was initially set to be hold on August 15th. Now it is said to be held on 14th," Mammadyarov explained.

