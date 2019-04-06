Iran football head elected as AFC Vice President

The 29th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress concluded on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur. AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (Bahrain) re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term (2019-2023).

Other elected vice presidents of the AFC include Saoud A. Aziz M A Al-Mohannadi (Qatar) from West Zone, Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat (Pakistan) from South Zone, Zaw Zaw (Myanmar) from ASEAN Zone, and Ganbaatar Amgalanbaatar (Mongolia) from East Zone.

The full list of elected members for AFC Executive Committee and FIFA Council can be seen here.

