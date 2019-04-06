  1. Sports
Iran football head elected as AFC Vice President

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – President of the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) Mahdi Taj has been elected as the Vice President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) from Central Zone.

The 29th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress concluded on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur. AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (Bahrain) re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term (2019-2023).

Other elected vice presidents of the AFC include Saoud A. Aziz M A Al-Mohannadi (Qatar) from West Zone, Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat (Pakistan) from South Zone, Zaw Zaw (Myanmar) from ASEAN Zone, and Ganbaatar Amgalanbaatar (Mongolia) from East Zone.

