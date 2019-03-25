  1. Sports
25 March 2019 - 10:17

Iran’s U-23 football team defeats Yemen in 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Iran’s U-23 football team defeats Yemen in 2020 Olympic qualifiers

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Iranian U-23 football team defeated Yemen 3-0 at 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Mar. 24.

After defeating Yemeni rival in its second match, Iranian team is now standing at the second place.

Under the tutelage of Zlatko Kranjčar, Iran’s U-23 squad had a relative supremacy over Yemeni side and even had the chance of opening the rival woodwork.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place in Japanese capital Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

In the meantime, Iraqis football team defeated Yemen with five goals.

In their most serious match, Iranian squad is supposed to stand against Iraq on Tuesday.

MA/4574890

News Code 143617

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News