Iran’s U-23 football team defeats Yemen in 2020 Olympic qualifiers

After defeating Yemeni rival in its second match, Iranian team is now standing at the second place.

Under the tutelage of Zlatko Kranjčar, Iran’s U-23 squad had a relative supremacy over Yemeni side and even had the chance of opening the rival woodwork.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place in Japanese capital Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

In the meantime, Iraqis football team defeated Yemen with five goals.

In their most serious match, Iranian squad is supposed to stand against Iraq on Tuesday.

