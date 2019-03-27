  1. Sports
27 March 2019

Iran, Iraq football teams draw 0-0 in 2020 AFC U-23 C’ship

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – In Asian football, Iraq has qualified for the 2020 AFC Under-23 Championship, after holding Iran to a goalless draw at Azadi Stadium, in the last game of the group C of the qualifiers.

The Iraqi side, who had the advantage of superior goal difference over their hosts going into the Tuesday game, defended strongly and seemed content to rely on counterattacks.

Despite the goalless draw against Iraq, Iranian team squad advanced to the next stage of competition as the top second team.

The qualification hopes of the Iranians, who failed to make their greater share of possession and clearer goal scoring chances count, now hinges upon results from other groups tonight. The 11 group winners and four top second teams will advance to the 2020 games in Thailand.

Under the tutelage of Zlatko Kranjčar, Iranian squad should wait results of other games for ascension.

Australian, Syrian and Thai football teams finalized their ascension to the next group stage.

