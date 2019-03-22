Iranian, Turkish FMs meet in Istanbul

Their meeting was held prior to an OIC emergency meeting which is currently underway in Istanbul, where Member States are to address the impact of Islamophobia following the twin terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand last week.

The massacre claimed the lives of 49 people, who were nationals from Syria, Jordan, India, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The OIC meeting is chaired by Cavusoglu, and reportedly attended by Representatives from the UN, the European Union, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Zarif’s meeting with the Turkish foreign minister follows a phone conversation between the two diplomats earlier this week, in which they censured the "heinous crime.”

