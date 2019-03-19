Amir-Abdollahian stresses continuation of Tehran-Damascus strategic relations

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA', Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Mahmoud on Tuesday.

The Syrian ambassador to Tehran described the visit of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Tehran as indicative of a strategic relationship between the two countries of Iran and Syria, saying “the presence of Bashar al-Assad in Iran meant the destruction of terrorism in the region.”

Mahmoud also emphasized preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Syria, calling for US withdrawal from his country.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, referred to regional and international developments, saying that the presence of remaining terrorists and foreign troops in Syria are in conflict with peace and security in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support a political solution for Syria,” the Iranian parliamentary official noted.

Pointing to the Syrian president's recent visit to Tehran and the privileged relationship between Tehran and Damascus, he emphasized the continuation of the strategic and solid relations.

Amir-Abdollahian added that US President Donald Trump is pursuing the same interventionist foreign policy in Venezuela following their intervention in Syria, noting that “the security of the region is an integrated security, and any attempts to destabilize a country would undermine the security of the entire region.”

