No one can undermine Iran-Iraq ties, Rouhani reaffirms

The 28th session of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination was held on Saturday evening chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, and attended by Speaker of the Parlimanet Ali Larijani and other members.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Rouhani referred to the achievements of his recent visit to Iraq and appreciated the hospitality of the Iraqi government and nation.

He also stressed that the relations between the two neighboring countries are so strong that no one can undermine them.

Rouhani visited Baghdad on March 11 to extend congratulations to the Iraqi people and government over the successful holding of elections, and to declare Iran's readiness for continued cooperation and support for the country’s democratic process and reconstruction process.

Rouhani's three-day visit to Iraq, which took place at the invitation of President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, is said to have marked the beginning of a new phase in the recent history of the two nations’ relations.

Also during the meeting on Saturday, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance presented a report on ways of developing relations and cooperation with China.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) also briefed the members on the process of merging those banks that are related to the armed forces.

