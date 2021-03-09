  1. Politics
Mar 9, 2021, 9:30 PM

US Blinken demands Iran’s explanation about Levinson’s fate

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – With raising baseless accusations against Iran, the US Secretary of State in a statement called on Tehran to explain about the fate of a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employee.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Iran to provide a credible response to the fate of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent.

Some reports claim that Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent, had traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2007 on a mission commissioned by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

US officials claimed that he traveled to Kish Island and went missing there. 

In December of the current year, US Department of Treasury accused two Iranian citizens of plotting to kidnap and detain Robert Levinson, and placed them on the sanctions list.

