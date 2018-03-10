Iran has no information on Robert Levinson's fate

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – In reaction to a recent United States FBI statement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Sat. that Iran does not have any information on Robert Levinson’s fate after he left the country.

“Levinson traveled to Iran in a certain period, then he left Iran,” Bahram Ghasemi said on Saturday evening, adding “Iran has no information on him after he left the country.”

Ghasemi added “the Islamic Republic of Iran has no commitment to the US government, and the assistance provided so far has been based on humanitarian grounds.”

Pointing out that earlier the US officials had confirmed that the former FBI agent had been spotted in a place in South Asia, the foreign ministry spokesman underlined “charging Iran with not helping in this regard is undoubtedly inappropriate, because the Islamic Republic of Iran has not denied any help in this regard based on humanitarian grounds.”

Ghasemi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran's assistance and cooperation in Levinson’s case has taken place despite the fact that the United States government has adopted an inhumane approach in dealing with Iranian detainees in the United States,

“Not only did the United States government keep the Iranian detainees in prison for a long time wrongfully accusing them of violating American sanctions, but also it did not allow them to visit their families,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman concluded.

