“This is the US who has enmity with Iraq. This is the US who is pushing Iraqis to make a choice. Iran does not want them to choose. We seek good relations with them. Iraq is our neighbor. The US cannot disturb Iran-Iraq ties,” Zarif said.

“We are geographically and historically related to each other. Even the eight-year imposed war between the two countries could not separate the Iranian nation from the Iraqi nation,” he added.

