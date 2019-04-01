Following Leader’s guidelines vital for development, prosperity: IRGC

The statement pointed to the remarks by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on not yielding to the enemies’ threats, saying that following the Leader’s guidelines is necessary for development and reaching the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

After four decades passing from the victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it can definitely be said that the Islamic Revolution, in accordance with its goals, aspirations and demands, has challenged the nature of the global arrogance and disrupted the order of despotic powers and Zionism, especially in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, the statement added.

The IRGC statement was released on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of a historic referendum in which voters overwhelmingly endorsed the establishment of the Islamic Republic following the fall of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

The referendum was held on March 30-31, 1979, less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution led by the late Imam Khomeini.

More than 98.2% of eligible Iranians voted “yes” to the establishment of the Islamic Republic in the referendum.

Thus, the Islamic Republic was established in line with the popular motto of the revolution that called for “Independence, Freedom and the Islamic Republic” for the country.

The Iranian nation annually celebrates Farvardin 12 on the Persian calendar, which falls on April 1 in normal years and March 31 in leap years, as the anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MR/4579813