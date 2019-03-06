Leader plants saplings to highlight natural resources

Leader annually plants saplings on March 6, which is the National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) and marks the start of the National Week of Natural Resources (March 6-13).

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the National Day of Planting bears tidings that the spring is around the corner, and it is indeed a reminder for the importance of flora.

Pointing to the damages imposed on the country due to neglecting the forests, pastures and flora, he reminded, “the importance of trees and preserving the flora should find its real place in the public culture,” reported the official website of Islamic Revolution Leader.

The Supreme Leader called the act of planting saplings on the National Day of Planting Trees a symbolic one, aimed at enhancing the culture of valuing trees.

He slammed the destruction of plants in plants-rich regions for the sake of constructing buildings, adding, “the departments in charge should be very serious in countering these transgressions and do not allow these to happen.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also criticized planting harmful saplings in some areas of the country with the aim of preventing the expansion of deserts and stated, noting, “the responsible entities should prevent these actions while making their best for preserving the forests and pastures.”

Monitoring establishments, such as the Judiciary, should endeavor to prevent damage to forests and woods, the Leader highlighted.

