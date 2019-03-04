Hezbollah played significant role in preventing terrorists from reaching Europe

Speaking during his weekly press conference on Monday, Bahram Ghasemi described the British government’s decision to label Hezbollah terrorist as a ‘strategic mistake,’ and “an attempt under the influence of Britain’s relations with some countries in the region.”

“Hezbollah is an important part of Lebanon's government and parliament, Ghasemi noted, adding that the Lebanese group has been an important part of the forces that have resisted against the terrorist groups over the past years and has largely prevented the spill over of terrorists to other areas, including Europe.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also stated that Lebanon's Hezbollah should be supported and encouraged by other countries, adding that "if there had not been the help of Lebanon's Hezbollah, Europe would have many problems with the terrorists nowadays.”

