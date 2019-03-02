UK's outlawing of Hezbollah ignores rights of a vast part of a nation

Underlining Hezbollah’s strong support among the people of Lebanon and its strong representation in the country’s political process, Ghasemi denounced London’s move as a “mistake.”

Describing Hezbollah a political and popular force with big representation in Parliament and Cabinet, Ghasemi said Hezbollah currently has not only several seats in its Parliament, but also in the Lebanese cabinet, and has been supported by the people of Lebanon and the region due to its brilliant history of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon against the occupation of the Zionist regime.

“This signifies the UK’s deliberate disregard for a large number of Lebanese people and Hezbollah’s legitimacy and legal standing in Lebanon’s political and administrative structure,” he continued.

"We advise the British government to review the amount of votes given for Hezbollah in the recent parliamentary elections and other official activities, understanding what truth is," Ghasemi added.

“Hezbollah, as a victim of Zionist and Takfiri terrorism has been a pillar and main force of the war against terrorism and terror outfits like ISIL and their defeat in the region,” he added.

He said Iran recognized Hezbollah as a legal organization that helped keep Lebanon secure and viewed Britain’s outlawing of the group as a move that “ignored the rights of a vast part of a nation.”

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that the government will designate the entire Hezbollah organization as a terrorist entity as of Friday subject to the approval of the parliament.

The UK had previously blacklisted Hezbollah's military apparatus as a "terrorist group".

The Lebanon's Hezbollah condemned on Friday the British government’s decision to list it as a terrorist organisation, saying the move showed “servile obedience” to the United States.

