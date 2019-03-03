He quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, saying that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is one of the salient achievements of the Islamic Revolution in 40 years of Islamic Revolution and is honors of the Islamic Revolution.

Foreign Minister Zarif believes that FATF-related bills should be approved due to the extant situation overshadowing the country and resolving economic problem, Lahouti reiterated.

“We hope that Expediency Council (EC) would give its ‘yes’ vote to these bills including FATF and Palermo,” he added.

In this session, Parliament representatives emphasized that Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take necessary measures in the field of boosting economic ties of the country with other countries in the world.”

He stated, “Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif also briefed parliamentarians on meetings held in Poland entitled ‘Anti-Iran Warsaw Conference’ and also Munich Security Conference.”

Lahouti reiterated, “in this meeting, Zarif emphasized that organizing Anti-Iran Warsaw Conference is a confession of US anti-Iran policies among countries in the world.”

