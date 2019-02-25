Rouhani unveils anti-corruption system at labor ministry

President Hassan Rouhani made an appearance at the Ministry of Cooperatives, labor and Social Welfare on Monday morning to attend the unveiling of transparency and anti-corruption systems, and be briefed by the managers of the ministry on how the systems work.

Three systems related to transparency and countering corruption in the areas of cooperation, welfare and the pension fund, and the monitoring system of the country's employment policies and programs are among the systems unveiled in Rouhani’s presence this morning.

Addressing a meeting of senior officials at the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, Rouhani deemed transparency as a factor that could prevent corruption.

He said he would present a bill on transparency to the Parliament in the near future.

“Public monitoring and transparency are ways to prevent corruption,” he stressed.

