14 February 2019 - 10:28

FM Zarif stresses 'unbreakable bonds' between Iran, Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday held talks with the outgoing ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan at the end of his mission in Tehran.

During the meeting which took place on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Zarif highlighted the unbreakable bonds between Tehran and Dushanbe.

“There are many common grounds for Tehran-Dushanbe cooperation, and that is why many Iranian firms are interested in having trade and economic cooperation with Tajikistan," the top Iranian diplomat added.

Iran and Tajikistan have close political, economic, and cultural relations. The two Persian-speaking countries are members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). 

