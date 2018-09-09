Rouhani felicitates Tajikistan on Independence Day

In his message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as the Tajik nation as they celebrate the 27th anniversary of their independence on September 9.

President Rouhani expressed hope that under constructive cooperation, the relations between Tehran and Dushanbe would continue to expand and strengthen in line with serving mutual interests and cementing regional security and stability.

Rouhani also prayed for President Rahmon’s continued health and success, as well as the Tajik nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Tajikistan commemorates its Independence Day on September 9 as the day the Supreme Soviet of the Tajik SSR adopted the Declaration "On the Sovereignty of the Republic of Tajikistan” in 1991.

