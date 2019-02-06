Iran, Japan to hold 1st round of religious talks

Cultural Attaché of Iranian Embassy in Japan Divsalar made the above remark this morning on Feb. 6 and said, “the religious talks will be co-organized by Iran cultural attaché office and Kogakuin University of Japan and will be held on the occasion of 40th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and also 90th establishment anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties.”

Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed along with chancellors and professors of Japanese universities will also attend this prestigious event.

Moreover, lecturing in the first round of religious talks, Torkaman will hold talks with Iranian mationals in Japan and also exchange views with Japanese officials in the field of development and promotion of bilateral cultural, scientific and academic ties.

The first edition of religious talks between Islam and Shinto had been held in Japan a couple of months ago at the initiative taken by Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Japan.

