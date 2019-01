In a letter submitted to the Parliament on Monday, Rouhani picked Saeed Namaki, the current caretaker of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, as the new candidate for the ministerial position.

Based on the parliamentary regulations, the MPs will have one week to study the new candidate’s qualifications.

Rouhani appointed Namaki in the caretaker position early January as soon as he accepted the resignation of former Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh.

MR/4526021