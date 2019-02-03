KOGPC treats 32,000 barrels of oil with MOT

Mohsen Dahanzadeh added that the process has prevented the emission of 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the environment.

According to him, KOGPC supplies feedstock for Tehran and Abadan oil refineries as well as Maroon and Badar Imam petrochemical plants in southern Iran. The company has been securing its footprint in the domestic market, he added.

"Our main responsibility is effective, safe and sustainable production of oil based on the decisions of the board of directors of the National Iranian Oil Company,” he noted.

KOGPC has 42 production units, 6,500 kilometers of pipelines and 280 main electrical stations and substations. It plays a pivotal role in the oil transit of other companies, including Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, Arvandan Oil and Gas Company, and Masjed Soleyman Oil and Gas Production Company.

Dahanzadeh further said his company has managed to develop the technical knowhow of manufacturing 213 key items and parts used in the industry.

MNA/SHANA