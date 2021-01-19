ICJ to deliver judgement on Iran's objection against US

"The #ICJ will deliver its Judgment on the preliminary objections raised in the case concerning Alleged Violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights (#Iran v. #USA) on 3 February 2021 at 3 p.m. (The Hague)," the tweet said.

In October 2018, the UN’s international court of justice reprimanded the US over its re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, ordering Washington to lift restrictive measures linked to humanitarian trade, food, medicine, and civil aviation.

The Hague ruling was is a victory for Iran after it complained to the ICJ in July 2018 that the return to sanctions imposed by Donald Trump following the US withdrawal from the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement was in violation of the Treaty of Amity, a 1955 pre-revolutionary friendship treaty.

HJ/5125958