Iran envoy, Lebanon defense minister discuss regional coop.

The meeting was held with Iranian military attaché to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Mirzaei in attendance, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The two sides also exchanged views on Tehran-Beirut bilateral ties, discussing ways to increase bilateral cooperation.

Firouznia highlighted Iran’s support for security and stability of Lebanon, adding that Tehran is ready to boost defense cooperation with Beirut in all grounds.

The Iranian minister also met with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun on Thursday.

MAH/83175998