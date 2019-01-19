  1. Politics
19 January 2019 - 15:49

Iran envoy, Lebanon defense minister discuss regional coop.

Iran envoy, Lebanon defense minister discuss regional coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Beirut Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia and Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Defense Yaacoub Sarraf conferred on regional developments and the status of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was held with Iranian military attaché to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Mirzaei in attendance, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The two sides also exchanged views on Tehran-Beirut bilateral ties, discussing ways to increase bilateral cooperation.

Firouznia highlighted Iran’s support for security and stability of Lebanon, adding that Tehran is ready to boost defense cooperation with Beirut in all grounds.

The Iranian minister also met with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun on Thursday.

MAH/83175998

News Code 141678

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News