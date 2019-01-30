Iran offers Cuba aid after devastating tornado

Strong winds and torrential rainfall battered parts of Cuba, including the capital city of Havana, on Sunday night which is the strongest tornado to strike Cuba in nearly 80 years.

Amid the stormy weather, a powerful tornado ripped through parts of the city causing significant damage. The severe weather has been blamed for at least three deaths while more than 170 others have been hospitalized with varying injuries

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, expressing regret over the tragedy in Cuba, said "Iran is ready to provide the affected people of Cuba with whatever relief aid necessary."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited emergency crews around the city overnight and wrote on Twitter that the damage from the tornado was "severe." Strong winds damaged buildings and caused flooding in low-lying areas of Havana, according to a government statement, with the provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Mayabeque also affected.

