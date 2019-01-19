  1. Politics
Iran offers condolences over deadly pipeline explosion in Mexico

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – In a message on Saturday, the spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi offered condolences after a pipeline in north of Mexico City exploded, killing at least 66 people and injuring 76 others.

In the statement which was released on Saturday evening, Bahram Ghasemi, the spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the fatal explosion at the Mexican fuel pipeline, offering condolences to the people and the government of Mexico.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is standing by the people and the government of Mexico in this difficult time, and is ready to give any assistance,” the spokesman said.

Ghasemi also whished speed recovery for the people who were injured in the tragic incident.

On Saturday, at least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in central Mexico, according to latest figured released by Reuters.

