Syria condemns US-led coalition repeated crimes against civilians in Deir Ezzor

The condemnation came in the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry’s two letters sent Saturday to the UN Secretary General and the President of the UN Security Council.

The letters were on the new crime committed by warplanes of the coalition in al-Baghouz Foqani village, in Deir Ezzor south-eastern countryside.

The ministry said that the new crime is a continuation of the crimes that have become a systematic and daily behavior by the “coalition” against the Syrian people in a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic under exposed pretexts.

The letters stressed that activities of the coalition, which was illegally formed outside the jurisdiction of the UN Security Council, have strengthened the extremist terrorist groups, on top of which are Deash and Jabhat al-Nusra, and increased cooperation and coordination among them as this was confirmed and documented in dozens of previous letters addressed by Syria to the Security Council.

The ministry demanded the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities in the maintenance of international peace and security and immediately work to stop the daily series of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by countries of this rogue coalition against Syrian civilians and infrastructure in Syria.

It also demanded taking necessary measures to set an international mechanism to punish perpetrators and set a clear work plan to compensate the victims of these attacks.

The ministry concluded by saying that failure of the Security Council to adopt such measures will undermine its credibility and enhance the impression that it is a tool of the United States and its allies who pay no heed for its basic authority in maintaining international peace and security or even in what is related to combating terrorism, provisions of International law and international humanitarian law.

On Friday, twenty civilians, including women and children, have been killed in new airstrikes carried out by the US-led “international coalition” in al-Baghouz Foqani village and its surrounding in Soseh township,in Deir Ezzor south-eastern countryside.

The attack targeted dozens of families while trying to escape from the areas where ISIL terrorists are positioned as the death toll is likely to rise as most of the wounded sustained serious injuries.

MNA/SANA