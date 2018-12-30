Iran’s renewable capacity hits 670MW

According to the Ministry of Energy, 2.673 billion kilowatt-hours of renewable energy have been produced form June 2009 to 21 December 2018, leading to the reduction of about 1.844 million greenhouse gases emissions.

Also, this amount of alternative energy production has reduced 759 million cubic meters of fossil fuel consumption in the country, which is one of the main sources of air pollution in Iran. The volume has also saved 588 million liters of water consumption in recent years, with the share of December alone being about 14 million liters.

Currently, 445 megawatts of renewable energy power plants are under construction in the country, and the already installed capacity has reached 670 megawatts. Accordingly, 97 renewable power plants with megawatt capacities have been built in the country so far, and 42 others are under construction.

Renewable energy has resulted in the direct and indirect employment of 43,600 people and the volume of non-governmental investment in this sector has reached more than 101 trillion rials (about $2.4 billion).

The study of the figures in this sector shows that 42% of Iran’s renewable plants is from solar power, 41% wind power, 13% small hydroelectric, 2% heat recovery and 2% biomass.

