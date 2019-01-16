Iran draws 0-0 vs Iraq, remains atop Group D of AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019

The battle for top spot in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 between Iran and Iraq was held at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The two perennial rivals had already booked their spot in the Round of 16 by defeating Yemen and Vietnam.

Three-time champions Iran drew 0-0 against 2007 winners Iraq while the Iranian side remained at the top of the Group D.

The two teams staged several attacks and threatened each other's posts, but their goals remained closed until the end.

Iran have won the AFC Asian Cup 3 times but their last triumph dates back to 43 years ago.

Iran had won four of its six previous Asian Cup encounters with Iraq with a draw and a defeat apiece in the other two matches.

This was the seventh encounter between Iran and Iraq at the Asian Cup.

Iran is unbeaten in 19 group stage games at the Asian Cup at the moment. It has won an incredible 15 of those matches and drawn the other four. The run stretches back as far as 1996.

