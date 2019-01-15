  1. Politics
15 January 2019 - 20:17

Iran unaware when Europe launches financial channel

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi said on Tuesday that Europe has not yet informed when it is going to launch the promised financial mechanism known as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in order to help Iran continue business under US pressures.

“The Europeans have yet to finalize the financial mechanism,” Ghasemi said in reactionto rumors that the European Union is going to launch the promised financial mechanism known as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by the end of January.

Ghasemi said that while the European side has repeatedly expressed its political willingness to implement the SPV, it has delayed implementing it many times so far, which is unjustifiable and unacceptable to Iran.

The spokesman further added “based on their statements so far, they have obtained the desired results by now.”

Kamal Iranidoost

