Iran unaware when Europe launches financial channel

“The Europeans have yet to finalize the financial mechanism,” Ghasemi said in reactionto rumors that the European Union is going to launch the promised financial mechanism known as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by the end of January.

Ghasemi said that while the European side has repeatedly expressed its political willingness to implement the SPV, it has delayed implementing it many times so far, which is unjustifiable and unacceptable to Iran.

The spokesman further added “based on their statements so far, they have obtained the desired results by now.”

KI/4514176