Commonalities between Iran, Azerbaijan 'impetus to expansion of ties'

"The fact that the two countries enjoy common history, religion and geography gives an impetus to expansion of the Azerbaijan-Iran relations, said Bagheri as he met with a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri.

He also stressed the importance of deepening relations between the two countries in military sphere.

Speaker of the Azerbaijan's National Assembly (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov, for his part, said Azerbaijan and Iran enjoy friendly, fraternal and close neighborly relations.

"Our common history, culture and religion pave the way for further deepening of bilateral relations between the two countries,” added Asadov.

Speaker Asadov expressed his confidence that Mohammad Bagheri’s first visit to Azerbaijan as Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces will contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani-Iranian relations.

He mentioned that the reciprocal visits and meetings of the heads of state contribute to elevating bilateral relations between the two countries to a higher level.

He also underlined the importance of visits of government officials and representatives of law-enforcement bodies in this regard.

Describing the inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries as satisfactory, Asadov hailed the activities of the inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

