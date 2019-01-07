Around 300 displaced people return to their villages, towns in Deir Ezzor

A celebration was held in al-Salihiye village to welcome the returning locals, a number of whom had deserted or dodged military service and had their legal status resolved as they benefited from the amnesty decree.
SANA/MNA
DEIR EZZOR, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Around 300 displaced people on Sunday returned via al-Salihiye corridor to their villages and towns in Deir Ezzor which they fled due to the attacks of ISIL.
