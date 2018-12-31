Illegitimate US coalition acknowledges killing 1140 civilians in Syria, Iraq

The coalition attempted as usual to reduce the number of victims, saying in a statement published by TASS news agency that 1139 civilians were killed “inadvertently” in the raids.

Since its formation outside the umbrella of UNSC in 2014, the international coalition committed dozens of massacres by bombing residential areas in Aleppo, Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasaka, in addition to destroying infrastructure under the pretext of combating Daesh while data shows the close link between the coalition and the Takfiri organization for targeting the Syrian Arab Army and residential areas in the eastern region.

SANA/MNA