Iranian children scoop awards at 18th PAMA championships

Over 765 children and teenagers from 24 countries across the world took part at the 18th PAMA (Pan Pacific Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Association) Global Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Championships hosted by Malaysia on Sunday.

Iran participated in the international event with 35 boys and girls, 29 of whom managed to win first place in the ‘champion’ category, two in the ‘champion of champions’, and four others in the ‘top first’ category.

The competition comprised of an exam where competitors from age groups starting as young as eight years old, had to perform multiple math equations, which include division, multiplication, square root, cube root, fractions, time, etc.

PAMA GLOBAL, a non-profit organization, was established in 1999 with an aim to promote abacus and mental arithmetic education. The current members include Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, Hong Kong, USA, South Africa, Vietnam, South Korea, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Australia, India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Tajikistan, Yemen and Iran.

The 19th edition of the event will be hosted next year by Thailand.

MS/IRN83152940