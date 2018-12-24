  1. Culture
24 December 2018 - 17:07

Tehran Times, China's Xinhua sign agreement  

Tehran Times, China's Xinhua sign agreement  

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Tehran Times Daily and China`s Xinhua News Agency signed a cooperation protocol at MNA HQ on Monday.

The agreement was inked by Tehran Times Editor-in-Chief, Mohammad Ghaderi and Mr. Mu Dong, Chief of Xinhua Tehran Bureau.

Under the cooperation deal, the two sides will exchange news, photos, media delegations, and expand fields of cooperation and bilateral ties.

Aspiring to strengthen cooperation in the sphere of information exchange, they affirmed the establishment of friendly relations and fruitful cooperation in the field of mass media that serves the interests of both parties.

The two sides are willing to expand cooperation in the field of information exchange based on equality and mutual respect and benefit.

TGH 

News Code 140838

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News