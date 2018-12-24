Tehran Times, China's Xinhua sign agreement  

The agreement was inked by Tehran Times Editor-in-Chief, Mohammad Ghaderi and Mr. Mu Dong, Chief of Xinhua Tehran Bureau.

Under the cooperation deal, the two sides will exchange news, photos, media delegations, and expand fields of cooperation and bilateral ties.

Aspiring to strengthen cooperation in the sphere of information exchange, they affirmed the establishment of friendly relations and fruitful cooperation in the field of mass media that serves the interests of both parties.

The two sides are willing to expand cooperation in the field of information exchange based on equality and mutual respect and benefit.

TGH