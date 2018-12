SANA reporter in Hama said Saturday that a unit of the army monitored movements of terrorists that infiltrated from Wadi al-Dourat, in the south-eastern side of al-Latamneh in the northern countryside, killing and injuring many terrorists.

Meanwhile, the army units carried out concentrated strikes against sites of terrorists in Hasraya town in Mhardah countryside in response to their breaches and their attacks on military points and residential compounds in the region.

SANA/MNA