15 December 2018 - 21:09

Increased Iran-India ties to benefit both countries, region: VP Jahangiri

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice President Jahangiri stressed the expansion of relations between Iran and India in all areas and called for the use of all potentials to improve the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks at a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to New Delhi Ali Chegini on Saturday, during which he stressed that the expansion of bilateral ties between Iran and India would benefit the two countries and the region.

“This cooperation can contribute to greater stability and security in the region,” Jahangiri said.

Pointing to the exchange of visits by the two countries’ presidents, he expressed confidence in expanded Tehran-New Delhi bilateral relations through relying on shared resources, achievements and common goals in economic, political and cultural areas.

Jahangiri also emphasized the necessity of pursuing the implementation of the agreements between the two countries by the ambassador, as well as the decisions made by Iran-India Joint Commission.

