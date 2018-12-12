Rouhani calls for transferring sea waters to central Iran

“We should provide water for people. Iran doesn’t have water problem but the problem lies in the plans. We have water in north and south. How is it that all Persian Gulf states use this water and we don’t?”

He went on to say regarding in the Caspian Sea, too, Iran should the employ this water resource just like other littoral states. “While others are making use of the Caspian Sea water, we are lingering and watching them.”

Littoral states of the sea are creating a great amount of pollution to the point that even layers of oil can sometimes be seen in Iranian coasts, he regretted, adding that Iran is not using the water resource due to slightest excuses which are wrong and baseless.

“We should attract investors, desalinate water, and transfer it to the country’s central regions and other areas that need it.”

Rouhani also highlighted that detailed studies have been conducted with the contribution of the Department of Environment (DOE) to transfer water both from southern and northern areas while adhering to environmental principles.

Some parts of Iran lies in an arid region and the water problem seems to have escalated in recent years due to many factors including the decrease of precipitation rate and wrong water consumption patterns. Some experts believe that the country needs to revise the water consumption pattern first and then seek new resources.

