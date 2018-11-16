  1. Politics
Iraqi pres. due in Tehran tomorrow

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iraqi President Barham Salih will visit Iran at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Sat. Nov. 17 in order to expand and promote bilateral ties.

In this two-day visit, Iraqi President Salih is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and a number of Iranian officials with the aim of discussing the development and promotion of bilateral relationship, regional and international issues.

In this historic trip, a number of cooperation documents will be signed and sealed in the presence of presidents of Iran and Iraq.

In the end, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Iraqi counterpart will respond to the questions of media.

