Chabahar Agreement meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – The first meeting of the coordination council of agreement on the establishment of an international transport and transit corridor among the government of Iran, Afghanistan and India (Chabahar Agreement) was held Tue. morning in Tehran. The meeting was attended by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Managing Director Mohammad Rastad, India’s Secretary of Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs T. S. Tirumurti, and Afghanistan’s deputy minister of Transport and Civil Aviation.