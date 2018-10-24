  1. Economy
India dismisses concern for US rumored threats against Chabahar project

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – India does not care about rumors concerning the US’ threats against the implementation of Chabahar agreement, said T.S. Tirumurti, the secretary of economic relations in India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

There are rumors surrounding US threats against the operationalization of Chabahar agreement, but the Indian government doesn’t regard these rumors as important, he told IRIB on Wednesday.

India is giving its all to operationalize the agreement and do its part as best as possible, the Indian diplomat highlighted.

According to reports, the United States may not issue a waiver for the Chabahar port project ahead of the sanctions deadline next month.

Iran, India and Afghanistan inked an agreement on transit of goods via Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar in Tehran on Tuesday.

