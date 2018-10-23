President felicitates Hungary on National Day

President Hassan Rouhani’s letter is as follows:

In the name of God

Your Excellency Mr János Áder

President of Hungary

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on October 23, the National Day of Hungary.

I hope that with regard to the existing potentials, we witness further development of relations and cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Hungary prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

MAH/PR