23 October 2018 - 09:33

President felicitates Hungary on National Day

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani sent a letter to the President of Hungary to offer him congratulations on the National Day of the country and expressed hope that relations between the two countries further deepen.

President Hassan Rouhani’s letter is as follows:

In the name of God

Your Excellency Mr János Áder

President of Hungary

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on October 23, the National Day of Hungary.

I hope that with regard to the existing potentials, we witness further development of relations and cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Hungary prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

