VP says Iran, France bear heavy responsibilities in implementing JCPOA

Masoumeh Ebtekar made the remarks in Tehran on Monday morning in a meeting with a visiting French delegation headed by Philippe Bonnecarrère, Senator and President of France-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group at the French Senate as well as Mrs. Delphine O, a Member of French National Assembly who is also President of France-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Ebtekar hailed Iran-France historical relations, saying that Iran and France enjoy mutual cultural, social and economic interests.

She referred to Iran nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA, saying the deal, which was approved by the UN Security Council, serves peace and stability in the region and provides the ground for realization of countries’ goals in different areas.

She hailed the role which France played to counter US unilateralism in its illegal withdrawal from the deal, calling on the European country to intensify efforts in support of Iran against US bullying policies.

The Iranian vice president warned against the negative impacts of reinstated US sanctions on Iranian women and children.

Elsewhere, she praised the position of Iranian women in the society and emphasized that the Iranian government has taken measures to protect women against violence.

She said that an emergency call center has been established to which women can refer to in case of emergency to protect them against violations of their rights.

The vice president for women's and family affairs further added that 27 percent of women in Iran have university degrees, while before the revolution that figure was under 5 percent, and in all majors other than engineering, female university graduates have surpassed the men.

She noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided women with great opportunities to go university and enjoy higher education, adding that there are 2,700 charities and organizations that are active in the field of women rights.

There have been female 28 deputy minister or positions as important as that post since last year, adding that the employment rate of women at managerial level has increased by 16 percent.

Mrs. Delphine O, for her part, said that although in France women are legally equal with men, there is discrimination in terms of their salaries.

She said that in France women are protected in public spaces like parks or in the streets against violence through different legal and other tools.

KI/IRN83074892