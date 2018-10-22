‘Arbaeen: Truth Lives on’ to air on Fri.

Directed by Mohammadreza Mohammadi Nejat, ‘Arbaeen: Truth Lives on’ is a documentary interviewing a number of international figures from different countries who talk about the issues and challenges of the modern world against the backdrop of Imam Hussein’s uprising.

The documentary discusses solutions suggested by experts to solve the issues of today’s world.

‘Arbaeen: Truth Lives on’ will air on Press TV channel on Friday at 18:30 Tehran time. The rerun will be aired on the following Saturday at 2:30 and 11:00 and on Sunday at 17:00.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam. Each year, millions of Muslims from across the world embark on the world's largest annual walk to gather in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala.

MS/4438027