US intensified accusations mark failure against Iranian nation

In response to anti-Iran accusations included in US Counterterrorism Strategy Document, as well as recent comments by US President Donald Trump and his national security adviser, Ghasemi dismissed the false and unfounded allegations on Iran's support for terrorism and destabilization of West Asian region, saying "such statements and false accusations recently raised by US officials, especially those close to President Trump, are due to US successive failures in recent months against the determination, strength, prudence and wisdom of honorable Iranians, in various arenas."

Ghasemi added "what the world witnessed during the recent meeting of the UN General Assembly and Security Council meeting was the story of US isolation due to its unilateralist policies; the international community was not impressed by Trump's and his national security adviser's bragging, at all."

"The content of US Counterterrorism Strategy Document, as well as the statements made by Trump and Bolton, disclose the footprint of warmongers and the lobby of some regional regimes, whose name is forever a synonym of terrorism and extremism, and which still are the key sponsors of the notorious terrorist groups in the region," he said, adding they are after diverting the public opinion away from their destabilizing and aggressive measures in the region.

