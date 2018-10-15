Iran-S Africa hold 2nd commission on defense coop.

The meeting, held in South Africa’s administrative capital of Pretoria, was co-chaired by General Mohammad Ahadi, director of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s international affairs department, and South Africa’s deputy defense minister.

General Mohammad Ahadi highly regarded the potential capacities as well as the strategic location of the two countries in West Asia and South Africa as a good opportunity for bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Ahadi also criticized the massacre of the Yemeni people, adding that the great powers also have a significant share of the crime committed in Yemen, in terms of arms and intelligence support to the invading countries.

He also provided an analysis of the status of the global system and described the security conditions in the West Asian region, saying that the two countries can address issues including international and regional crises, the fight against terrorism, opposition to weapons of mass destruction, the pursuit of multilateralism, the fight against poverty and inequality, fight against separatism and extremism.

The two sides also explored avenues for expansion of ties in various fields of military training and military medicine.

General Ahadi also held a meeting with South Africa’s Minister of Defense and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula.

