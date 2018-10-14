FM spox congratulates Iranian medal winners at Asian Para Games

Iranian athletes made history by gaining a total of 51 gold medals and finishing third at 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, which wrapped up on October 13.

On Sunday afternoon, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman offered congratulations on the glorious achievement by para medalists.

Prior to Ghasemi, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had offered congratulations for his part, praising the medalists for their tremendous efforts that hoisted the Iranian flag on Asia’s victory stand.

