Trump's strategic weakness in west Asia

This is while Islamic Republic of Iran created stability in the West Asian region, and besides, has stood against the long-term, medium-term, and short-term and destructive goals of the United States and its allies in the region.

Trump's strategic weakness in the West Asia is an important issue which can't be easily overlooked. In this regard, there are some points that should be taken into consideration:

Firstly, in spite of his campaign slogans for stopping the military intervention in the region, the current president of the United States has intensified conflicts and created constant security crises in West Asia. The direct, perfect, and comprehensive support of Donald Trump from takfiri terrorists reflects this fact.

Trump started his support for ISIL since the beginning of his presence at the White House in early 2017, and he stood for the terrorists until the fall of ISIL in Syria. Right now, Trump is attempting to revive terrorist and takfiri groups in Iraq and Syria through Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

This is in spite of the fact that his attempts is in contrast with his doctrine which emphasizes on the US military spending being cut off in other parts of the world. This contrast reveals the real map of the White House officials in West Asia, and uncovers their real plans for the region.

Despite passing half of his presidency, Trump has claimed that the defeat in Yemen, Syria and Iraq was Obama's legacy. There is no doubt that Obama and his two secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, played a major role in creating terrorist and takfiri groups (especially ISIL), and committed bloodshed in Syria and Iraq.

There is also little ambiguity in the strategic, operational and even tactical defeat of the Obama administration in the battlefields of Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. However, Trump can't deny his share in this defeat, and pretend as if he's the messenger of the victory of the United States in these scenes!

The fact is that Trump completed the military and political defeats of the United States in the West Asia region. Today, the United States is defeated in the battlefield, and can well see that its pieces had failed in these wars. On the other hand, the White House has lost the political arena of the region.

The failure of the United States in the Lebanese and Iraqi elections, on the one hand, and the popular support for the resistance groups in Yemen and Syria, has left Trump and his companions disappointed in the region. In such a situation, attributing the recent and ongoing defeats of the United States to the Obama administration is quite expectable, and at the same time, unacceptable!

Finally, we can see that just like Obama, George W Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan and Carter, Trump is stuck in this strategic miscalculation in the West Asian region. Undoubtedly, in his last days in power, Trump will also understand that there's no way he can overcome this strategic weakness through Saudi and Emirati petrodollars.

MNA/TT