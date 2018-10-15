Iran sets up joint committee to boost exports to 15 foreign markets

Speaking on Monday on the sidelines of a joint meeting held between border governor generals and executive officials of the country, he said, “so far, two meetings have been held in this field with the aim of solving problems facing goods exchange.”

The interior minister went on to say that upcoming meeting of the joint committee will be held in the presence of ambassadors of co-border countries, chairmen of the Chamber of Commerce and governor generals of Iran and neighboring countries in line with promoting and spurring exports to these countries.

He attached great importance to boosting exports to the bordering countries, adding , “we need to compile and formulate mechanisms to increse currency inflow via exports. Moreover, we should roll up our sleeves to combat smuggling goods in the border regions seriously.”

In this meeting, three key principles including ‘strengthening exports’, ‘preventing foreign exchange and goods from smuggling’ and ‘increasing revenues from exports' have been taken into consideration, he said, adding, “serious agreements were made between responsible organizations and it was agreed to use all facilities in order to put these three principles into operation.”

Strengthening exports and export activities, compiling mechanism for currency inflow through exports and dealing with goods smugglings in the border regions have been cited as the main aim behind setting up a joint committee, Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli concluded.

