US embassy dismisses fake news on meeting of Iran-US envoys to form new Iraqi govt.

"The Embassy is aware of false media reports that Special Presidential Envoy Brett McGurk and an Iranian General met to discuss forming a new Iraqi government. The reports are fake news. No such meeting ever happened," wrote Charles Cole, US Embassy Spokesman in Baghdad early on Sunday.

Earlier, Kuwait's Al-Jarida newspaper quoted an unknown source claiming that Brett McGurk, US President Envoy for Global Coalition to defeat ISIL has met with Ghasem Soleimani, the commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops’ (IRGC) Quds Force on Saturday in Baghdad.

The sources claimed that the visit was arranged at the request of McGurk, and the American side has rejected US’ role in torching Iranian Consulate in Basrah.

Sources added that McGurk asked Soleimani that the two countries should set aside their differences and cooperate to support the new Iraqi government.

LR/IRN83034587