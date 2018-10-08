Golden Eagle luxury tourist train arrives in Iran

According to Mohammad-Hadi Ziaei Mehr, the train, which had set off from Russia, entered the country on early hours of Monday with no passengers.

The Golden Eagle will depart for Tehran on Tuesday morning to take the foreign travelers.

The train, equipped with 9 Russian carts, will carry a total of 51 foreign passengers from Europe and Asia-Pacific, in two rounds to Iranian cities of Mashhad, Kerman, Rayen, Yazd, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kashan, Arak, Shushtar, Veresk and Pol Sefid and back to the capital.

The tour aims to cover a wide gamut of historical and cultural sites across the country.

The train is scheduled to head back empty to Russia on Oct. 24.

Golden Eagle trains took their first journey across Iran back in 2014 carrying more than 170 tourists. Reportedly, the UK-based company is expecting two more visits to Iran by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2019). The tour is also aimed to help reflect Iran’s true image and help revive the country’s tourism sector, which has observed a fall during the past year.

